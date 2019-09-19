Paso Robles city employee drove over and possibly killed a homeless man, police say

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A homeless man is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty Paso Robles city employee on Thursday morning, police Commander Steve Lampe told The Tribune.

The man was lying on a dirt road near 13th Street and South River Road when he was struck by the city-owned vehicle, Lampe said. The road is is used both as a walkway to the river bottom and as a utility access road.

The employee, who has not yet been publicly identified, called police to report the collision around 10:30 a.m., Lampe said.

It does not appear that the employee was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released. He was described as an adult in his 20s or 30s.

Police are investigating the death and the collision. Lampe said it could take up to a week to determine the circumstances.

Lampe said it does not appear that the man was deceased at the time he was hit, and may have been asleep.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.