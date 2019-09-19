Is Sacramento the worst places for singles? Kind of, survey says

Meet Sacramento’s most eligible singles in event to raise money for WEAVE The Bee's Ed Fletcher talks to organizers and contestants of Sacramento Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette contest. The contest raises money for Women Escaping A Violent Environment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee's Ed Fletcher talks to organizers and contestants of Sacramento Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette contest. The contest raises money for Women Escaping A Violent Environment.

Feeling lonesome in the capital city? Yeah, it turns out plenty of people here feel that way.

A recent survey by Apartment List suggests that Sacramento ranks 112th out of 130 best U.S. cities for singles ready to mingle. Not great.

In fact, not one California city cracked the top 10 – and they were beat out by the likes of Madison, Wisconsin, and Bloomington, Indiana.

Instead, five California managed to land in the bottom 10: Fresno, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, Anaheim, and Stockton, the lowest-ranking city.

“Apparently, it’s not always good times and sunshine for singles,” the report said of the California spots. San Francisco was the highest-ranked California city, coming in at No. 17.

In Sacramento, about 17 percent of single women and 19 percent of single men surveyed said they were satisfied with dating opportunities in their area. And less than half of respondents, about 42 percent, said they enjoyed the city’s social life scene.

Cities were ranked on a number of factors: Are renters satisfied with the dating and social life in their city? How high is the percentage of singles? And just how affordable are two movie tickets and a three-course meal for two at a relatively nice restaurant?

Sacramento basically failed on all those counts compared to other cities, the analysis says, and no less on the eve of National Singles Day, which is Saturday.