Police: Asking girl for nude photos appears to be isolated incident by Escalon coach

The Escalon High assistant football coach arrested by police Monday on suspicion of soliciting nude photos from a student there has been coaching at the school since 2017, an Escalon police detective said Tuesday. Detective Robert Hardgraves said that to his knowledge, it’s suspect Victor Perez Carillo’s first job in which he coaches or supervises minors.

Modesto resident Carillo, 26, was arrested after a parent discovered improper messages on her 15-year-old daughter’s phone, the Escalon Police Department said in a news release.

This looks to be an isolated incident for the suspect, Hardgraves said. “There’s no evidence to suggest he’s done this before.”

But one reason the Police Department put up a Facebook post was to see if it will bring forth any other possible victims, he said.

Carillo was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of solicitation of child pornography and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes. Information on his bail and whether he remained in custody Tuesday was not immediately available.

The news release said a detective went to the campus and learned that Carillo had communicated with the girl on Snapchat. Carillo requested nude photos and tried to arrange a meeting with her after school, police said.

“He made first contact,” Hardgraves said by phone Tuesday.

Carillo sent a request to follow the girl on the social-media platform, but she initially ignored it because she didn’t know who he was, the detective said. At some point, she accepted the request.

A request for comment by the Escalon Unified School District superintendent and information regarding Carillo’s employment history was answered with this emailed statement Tuesday: “Yesterday at approximately 11 a.m., a parent came to EHS to make us aware of an inappropriate online exchange between a student and a walk-on assistant football coach. The Escalon Police Department was immediately notified and began investigating. In addition, EUSD took appropriate personnel action to ensure there was no further contact between the coach and students. It is our understanding the coach was later taken into custody by EPD and all further questions or information about the investigation should be directed to their office.”

Sacramento television station KCRA reported Tuesday morning that Carillo remained in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail, with bail set at $505,000. He is scheduled to appear in a Manteca courtroom Wednesday at 1:25 p.m.