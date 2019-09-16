UPDATE: Man in motorcycle helmet, seemingly fake beard robs banks in three cities

The suspect in a robbery at the Bank of Stockton on Dale Road in Modesto, Calif. is pictured Monday September 16, 2019. Modesto Police Dept.

A man wearing a motorcycle helmet and what appears to be a fake beard apparently went on a bank robbery spree Monday morning that started in Modesto and headed north. The man is suspected of robbing banks in Modesto, Ripon and Manteca.

The first robbery occurred at the Bank of Stockton at 4204 Dale Road at 10:40 a.m.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the suspect demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen walking in the field behind the bank.

Forty minutes later, a man with the same description robbed the Oak Valley Community Bank at 150 N. Wilma Avenue in Ripon.

Lt. Danny Sauer said the man passed a note to the teller indicating he had a gun but no firearm was seen. He was last seen walking south through the parking lot.

About an hour after the robbery in Ripon, at 12:20 p.m., the Bank of Stockton on North Main Street in Manteca was robbed, Bear said.

At the scene in Manteca detectives obtained the first surveillance photos of the suspect’s car, an older model black Dodge Neon.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.