‘Bad guys’ try to take her ring in a dream, so sleeping San Diego woman swallows it

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts Sometimes life really is stranger than fiction ... and you may wish these facts weren't real. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes life really is stranger than fiction ... and you may wish these facts weren't real.

Jenna Evans had a dream that “bad guys” were after her engagement ring on a high-speed train, so at the urging of her fiance, she swallowed it to keep it safe, KGTV reports.

But when the 29-year-old San Diego woman awoke Wednesday, her ring had vanished from her finger, KNSD reported.

“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was,” Evans said, KGTV reported. “It was in my stomach.”

Evans says she has a history of sleepwalking and even doing laundry in her sleep, so while she’s never eaten in her sleep, it didn’t come as too much of a shock, KNSD reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults,” Evans wrote on Facebook.

Evans and her fiance went to urgent care, where — after some trouble explaining the problem because she couldn’t stop laughing — doctors found the ring in her stomach in an x-ray, she wrote on Facebook.

“I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous,” Evans said, KNSD reported.

Doctors performed an endoscopy to retrieve the ring from her intestines, Evans wrote on Facebook. They returned the ring to her fiance, who eventually gave it back to her.

“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it,” Evans said, KGTV reported. She now takes the ring off before going to sleep.

The couple plans to marry in May, KNSD reported.

SHARE COPY LINK To prove that most small things that kids swallow will just pass through them safely in their poop, a group of doctors swallowed tiny yellow Lego heads - then searched for them in their poop, assigning scores to how long it took the toys to pass.