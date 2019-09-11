Forward progress stopped on brush fire along Interstate 5 near Patterson, Cal Fire says

The Stuhrs Fire started Wednesday morning near I-5 and Patterson in Stanislaus County.

Forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire burning off near Interstate 5 south of Patterson, Cal Fire says.

The Stuhr Fire broke out off of southbound I-5 and West Stuhr Road in western Stanislaus County and reached 100 acres by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

Minutes later, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit tweeted that forward progress of the wildfire was stopped at 160 acres.

No damage to structures or injuries have been reported.

