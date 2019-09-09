CHP arrests vaccine activists as protests disrupt California Capitol

Anti-vaccine protesters flock to California Capitol Six anti-vaccine activists were arrested at the Capitol on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two protesters chained themselves to a door blocking entry to the south side of the building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Six anti-vaccine activists were arrested at the Capitol on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two protesters chained themselves to a door blocking entry to the south side of the building.

Protesters opposing a proposed law that would restrict medical exemptions for vaccines shut down the state Assembly and blocked entrances to the California Capitol on Monday, prompting arrests.

Six anti-vaccine activists were arrested at the Capitol on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Hundreds of protesters flooded the building.

Chelsea Haley, a CHP officer, said three demonstrators were arrested around 10 a.m. for blocking lawmakers’ entrance to the parking area along the north driveway.

Three more people were arrested at 11:45 a.m. because the CHP said they blocked entry to the south side of the building. All six activists reportedly refused to leave when officers at the Capitol directed them to do so.

Heidi Munoz Gleisner, one of the group’s leaders, said two activists chained themselves to the south door. CHP confirmed Gleisner’s account.

“There was nobody screaming any profanities. There was no harm to the doors. They were not hurt in any way, shape or form,” Munoz Gleisner said. “It’s a way of making a statement because our requests are falling on deaf ears. Our legislators have absolutely failed us.”

Gleisner and others want Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto Senate Bill 276, a bill lawmakers sent him last week calling for more scrutiny of doctors and schools linked to high numbers of medical exemptions from the state’s vaccine requirements.

Newsom negotiated some last-minute changes to the proposal through a separate piece of legislation that reduces liability for doctors and that preserve some existing medical exemptions. But the changes haven’t satisfied opponents.

Outside the governor’s office, many held signs criticizing SB 276 and waved upside-down U.S. flags, which vaccine opponents have adopted as one of their symbols. Some protesters brought children, some of whom played in the hall outside the governor’s office or were pushed in strollers through the building.

“Veto the bill! Amendments are worse!” protesters chanted outside Newsom’s office.

Lawmakers in the Assembly passed the legislation 43-14 Monday afternoon, with the last-minute changes. That prompted screaming from dozens of protesters in the gallery above the Assembly floor. Unable to convince them to be quiet, lawmakers broke for recess as the gallery protesters chanted, “We will not comply!”

The secondary vaccine bill still requires a vote in the Senate, where protesters also shut down proceedings with screaming and chanting. Newsom has promised to sign SB 276 if lawmakers also send him the secondary bill.

The vaccine protesters competed for attention at the Capitol with several other groups, including both supporters and opponents of Assembly Bill 5, a proposed law that would expand which California workers are considered employees. Other advocates in the building rallied in support of Assembly Bill 1482 — a plan to control rental rates and prevent annual hikes from certain property owners from exceeding 5 percent plus inflation.

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to pass bills out of the Legislature. Newsom will then have until Oct. 13 to sign or veto them.

