Suspect in Merced shooting caught after leading CHP on high-speed chase out of SLO County

A 51-year-old Dos Palos man accused of shooting a Merced County sheriff’s deputy has been captured following a high-speed chase that began in northern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera was apprehended after the chase ended in Kettleman City on Thursday afternoon, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

“We believe we have captured the suspect,” Deputy Daryl Allen of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the Sun-Star.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted that the Blue Alert for Lopez- Herrera had been deactivated as of 12:40 p.m.

The chase led out of Paso Robles onto Highway 46 East and past the Cholame “Y,” on Thursday morning, according to scanner traffic. The pursuit then continued onto Highway 41 and northbound Interstate 5.

According to scanner traffic, speeds during the chase reached at least 100 mph.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.