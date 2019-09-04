California vaccine bill heads to Gavin Newsom’s desk as he asks for late changes

Vaccine skeptics rally against SB 276 at the Capitol Opponents of Senate Bill 276, which would restrict vaccine medical exemptions, protest outside the Capitol in Sacramento, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Opponents of Senate Bill 276, which would restrict vaccine medical exemptions, protest outside the Capitol in Sacramento, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Lawmakers on Wednesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a high-profile bill that would crack down on medical exemptions for vaccines, even as Newsom requested last-minute changes that would include new protections for doctors who could face legal risk.

Newsom’s office called for the additional changes Tuesday evening after the state Assembly passed Senate Bill 276 in a surprise vote. The state Senate began debating the bill Wednesday morning and will soon vote on whether to send it to Newsom’s desk.

Newsom has gone back and forth on his support for the bill. In early June, he said he worried it would give government officials too much power over medical exemptions. But later month, he said he supported the bill after lawmakers amended it to address his concerns.

Now his office says he wants more changes through separate, not yet public, legislation. SB 276 currently requires doctors to certify under penalty of perjury that their medical exemptions are accurate. It also mandates scrutiny of doctors who have issued more than five exemptions, including exemptions made before the bill takes effect.

The changes Newsom wants would eliminate the penalty of perjury for doctors and retroactive counting of a doctor’s medical exemptions.

State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who authored SB 276, said there will not be further amendments to the bill, although he did not rule out changes in future legislation.

“I’m certainly open to working with the governor’s office,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. “But this is the bill that the governor’s office agreed to and committed to sign.”

Pan says SB 276 closes a “loophole” families and doctors found in the medical exemption process. It builds on a 2015 law Pan also wrote to eliminate personal beliefs as a valid reason to skip vaccines when enrolling kids in school.

Pan said there are “unscrupulous physicians” who sell the exemptions to families of schoolchildren who should get vaccinated, which compromises the health and safety of their classmates who are too sick to get the shots.

“The governor appreciates the work the Legislature has done to amend #SB276,” Newsom’s office wrote on Twitter after Tuesday’s Assembly floor vote. “There are a few pending technical – but important – changes to the bill that clarify the exemption and appeal process that have broad support.”

“The governor believes it’s important to make these additional changes concurrently with the bill, so medical providers, parents and public health officials can be certain of the rules of the road once the bill becomes law,” the tweet continued.

SB 276 would task the California Department of Public Health to develop a standard medical exemption form. Clinically trained staff would then review immunization rates at schools across the state to identify potentially fraudulent passes.

They would have the authority to deny or revoke the exemptions deemed invalid, though doctors can appeal the decision to a review panel comprised of physicians.

Newsom’s office says the governor wants to clarify that the medical exemption forms will be exempt from disclosure under public records laws. He also wants to clarify that the Department of Public Health will begin a reviews of schools and doctors starting in 2020.

Leah Russin, founder of Vaccinate California, said the call for additional amendments took her by surprise.

“Vaccinate California is a sponsor of the bill, but we have not heard anything from the governor’s office about amendments,” Russin said. “We heard rumors and put in a request for a meeting with the governor this morning, but have not heard back. We know the governor ran on a platform of supporting children, so we are hopeful he will not push amendments that weaken or delay the bill’s implementation.”

Newsom’s demand for last-minute changes also reflect divisions in the Legislature, where lawmakers have debated the bill’s details for hours during lengthy committee hearings.

They’ve questioned whether the proposal would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship or whether the language is too black and white to exclude children who could have an adverse reaction to a shot.

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, said during Tuesday’s Assembly floor vote that SB 276 is “the right policy goal, but it’s not the right solution.”

“It’s going to have a chilling impact on legitimate medical exemptions,” Muratsuchi said. “That’ll lead to bad public policy that may result in children being injured.”