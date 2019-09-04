Authorities recover 33 bodies, 1 person still missing after dive boat fire

10 dramatic images from tragic dive boat fire off Santa Barbara coast The dive boat Conception became engulfed in flames on Monday, September 2, 2019 off the Southern California coast. The passengers were sleeping on a below deck during a recreational scuba diving trip. Twenty-five people were confirmed dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The dive boat Conception became engulfed in flames on Monday, September 2, 2019 off the Southern California coast. The passengers were sleeping on a below deck during a recreational scuba diving trip. Twenty-five people were confirmed dead.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of 33 people who died in a dive boat fire off the Channel Islands, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard Lt. Zach Farrell told the Associated Press that crews recovered 13 bodies on Tuesday and one person is missing.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said the agency suspended the search for survivors just before 10 a.m.

The agency made the decision after searching an area of about 160 miles for just under 24 hours, Rochester said. During that time, crews did not see anyone else entering the water or any “additional signs of distress or debris.”

Thirty-nine people were aboard the boat — 33 passengers and six crew members.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office sent members of its dive team to help with the rescue and recovery, said Erik Raney, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of news cameras and media members surrounded authorities as they discussed the incident at the news conference Tuesday. The mood was somber, and the voices of many of those who spoke were thick with emotion.

“I can tell you that it is a very poignant duty that we have,” Brown said in response to a question about first responders’ mental health. “The humanity of this is very evident. The broad impact, the devastating impact on so many families and so many people around this community is very evident, and it’s certainly very troubling.”

There were three decks on the boat, which had a 46-person capacity. Crew members’ quarters were on the top deck, while passengers slept on the lowest deck, Brown said.

The lowest deck had two exists, but both seem to have been blocked by flames, he said. No one trying to escape was able to make it past the fire.

Brown said that most if not all of the victims will need to be identified through DNA analysis due to the condition of the bodies, many of which were burned. A team from the California Department of Justice will assist with its rapid DNA analysis tool that was used to identify victims of the Camp Fire, he added.