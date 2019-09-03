UC Davis shuts down student-run marching band. Investigation found binge drinking, harassment

‘P is for passive resistance. Just lie there and take it.’ UC Davis student on band culture Former UC Davis marching band member Christina Peña describes the culture of the band in April 2019. As a member of the California Aggie band, Peña received the “Hymnal” – a booklet of explicit songs that glorify sexual harassment and drinking. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former UC Davis marching band member Christina Peña describes the culture of the band in April 2019. As a member of the California Aggie band, Peña received the “Hymnal” – a booklet of explicit songs that glorify sexual harassment and drinking.

UC Davis will disband its student-run Cal Aggie Marching Band-uh! after an independent review into misconduct revealed “areas of concern,” the university announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes three months after a Sacramento Bee investigation into allegations of hazing, binge drinking and sexual misconduct in the band. The marching band was placed on interim suspension shortly after, barred from playing in campus events including graduation.

The review, conducted by law firm Van Van Dermyden Maddux, surveyed hundreds of current and former band members and found “corroborated concerns” about “ alumni interactions, negative traditions, pressure to participate in formal and informal CAMB activities in order to be accepted, and negative treatment of first-year students,” the report said.

Participants said they felt overwhelmingly positive about the band, with 85 percent of respondents stating they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” about their overall experience, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Emily Galindo said in a statement to campus.

“With that said, however, the survey and interviews revealed areas of concern regarding traditions, activities and behavior, with survey and interview respondents citing examples of misconduct,” Galindo said.

“Finally, as we will point out, when cross-referencing responses, one wonders whether CAMB has created a culture and climate that has normalized concerning behaviors,” the report said. “Indeed, many of those who noted that they were ‘Satisfied’ or ‘Very Satisfied’ provided narrative response or answers to specific questions which raised serious concerns.”

The university will instead create a “university-supervised” band with a new name, uniforms. governing structure, bylaws and guidelines, Galindo said in a statement.

The university has also cut ties with the alumni band, saying it will no longer be recognized and will be barred from participating in campus events.

“The group referred to as the ‘Band-uh’ will no longer exist,” she said.

The new band will begin a two-year probationary period and be limited to performing in university athletic games and campus ceremonial events.