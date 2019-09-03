See the most expensive home for sale in San Francisco. It’s price just dropped to $40.5 million

This may be the greatest house in all of San Francisco: $40.5 million Despite a huge price drop, a San Francisco CA mansion on Lombard Street in Russian Hill with tremendous views of the city and bay is still the city’s most expensive listing. The house is for sale at $40.5 million, down from a $45 million price tag. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Despite a huge price drop, a San Francisco CA mansion on Lombard Street in Russian Hill with tremendous views of the city and bay is still the city’s most expensive listing. The house is for sale at $40.5 million, down from a $45 million price tag.

Despite a huge price drop, a San Francisco mansion with tremendous views of the city and bay is still the city’s most expensive listing.

Jumping back on the market in late August, the 9,500-square-foot home on Russian Hill with views over San Francisco Bay and Telegraph Hill is for sale at $40.5 million, down from the original $45 million price tag.

The six bedroom, eight bath home at 950 Lombard Street is in the heart of the city, just one block up from that famously crooked section of street and close to Fisherman’s Wharf and the San Francisco Art Museum.

Part of the home was built after the 1906 earthquake by Willis Polk, one of the city’s top luxury-home architects, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the listing. The house was constructed over a six-year span on two lots consisting of the main house and a “wellness cottage” at the end of a wide lawn.

Before being “brilliantly re-imagined for the future,” as the listing states, the home sold for for a mere $4.5 million in 2013.

A glass elevator takes guests to all three levels. The top floor includes a master suite with a balcony overlooking the garden. Another floor has two guest suites. A two-story subterranean gallery with skylights can be used as an art gallery, sports court or entertainment space. The upper-level balcony has a 2,000-bottle-wine wall and a wine room.

Don’t worry about parking in the crowded city. A four-car garage has a turnstile with a covered entrance and extra parking.

Entertainment spaces can easily accommodate over 300 guests, according to the listing.

“This is a wonderfully serene retreat in the heart of San Francisco, yet close to the booming technology and financial centers of Jackson Square, the Financial District and SoMa,” the listing reads.

A stand-alone cottage at the end of the lawn is designed pampering. There is a steam room, massage room and sauna.

Even though it lies in the middle of the city, the grounds contain a wide expanse of lawn with rose and perennial gardens watered by a rain collection system from the roof.

Outdoor dining takes place under a pergola hung with crystal chandeliers, fireplace and a full outdoor kitchen. There are fantastic views from the 40-foot cantilevered, infinity-edge swimming pool.

The Russian Hill name dates back to the San Francisco Gold Rush days. Prospectors found the hilly neighborhood was the site of a Russian cemetery. Russian Hill became the home to Beat Generation writers Neal Cassady and Jack Kerouac, as well as California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Listing agents are Joel Goodrich of Coldwell Banker, San Francisco and Josh and Matt Altman, Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills.