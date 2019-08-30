Family of Sikh man slain at Tracy park offers $20,000 reward for clues into killing

Tracy police release new surveillance videos in fatal stabbing of Sikh man As the family of Parmjit Singh announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, police released new video around the time of the fatal stabbing, August 25, 2019, about 9 p.m. in the Gretchen Tally Park area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the family of Parmjit Singh announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, police released new video around the time of the fatal stabbing, August 25, 2019, about 9 p.m. in the Gretchen Tally Park area.

The family of a Sikh man stabbed to death Sunday at a Tracy park has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his killer as new video emerged of Parmjit Singh’s final moments before the deadly attack.

The offer Thursday from Singh’s family came as Tracy police released new video of Singh walking to Gretchen Tally Park just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Tracy police were called minutes later on Sunday night to an area near Dove and Egret drives. Singh had been stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.

The new footage, posted on the department’s official Facebook page, is brief – just 10 seconds long – showing Singh walking through his neighborhood on his way to the park about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

But police and Singh’s family hope the image and a longer recording released earlier this week of a man running through the same area where Singh was slain can lead to clues into his killing.

Tracy police are not calling the killing a hate crime and are still seeking a motive. Federal investigators are also on the case, officials said this week via Facebook. The FBI is providing technical assistance and Tracy is also consulting other area agencies, police say.

Tracy police Chief Alex Neicu in an interview with Sacramento television station CBS13 this week said investigators hope to contact the man who appeared in the video.

“He could turn out to be a witness. He could turn out to be a suspect,” Neicu said. “We’re hoping someone from the community recognizes that person.”

Singh was a familiar presence at the popular local park, according to news reports. Son-in-law Harnek Singh Kang told Sacramento television station CBS13 this week that the 64-year-old Singh emigrated to the U.S. in 2016. A farmer, Singh came to the Central Valley to study irrigation systems, Kang said.

Singh is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

Singh’s violent death in Tracy echoes in Elk Grove, where on March 4, 2011, Sikh grandfathers Surinder Singh, 65, and 78-year-old Gurmej Singh Atwal were shot dead in broad daylight on East Stockton Boulevard while on their afternoon walk. Then-Mayor Gary Davis labeled the gun killings as “definitely a hate crime.”

According to witness accounts, a full-sized gold or tan raised pickup truck drove alongside the two men around 4:30 p.m., and fired multiple shots from a semiautomatic handgun.

The shooter has never been found and the case remains an open murder investigation, Officer Jason Jimenez, an Elk Grove Police spokesman, said Friday.

Eight years on, “We’re looking for anyone to reach out to us,” Jimenez said. “We’re hoping someone, somewhere comes forward with information that leads to those responsible for the loss of these two men.”

In Tracy, as investigators there continue their work, Parmjit Singh’s family is determined to find the killer.

“The (law enforcement) teams are going to capture him. They’re not going to stop,” Kang told CBS13. “My community’s not going to stop either.”

Anyone with information can contact Detective Camillo Swiger at (209) 831-6648 or Detective Jarrod Jesser at (209) 831-6640. Callers can also reach Tracy Police Department’s general line at (209) 831-6550 or Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847.