Sacramento’s Capitol Mall fountain could be demolished as part of building project

A proposal by the California Department of General Services to remove the fountain at the center of Capitol Mall has distressed preservationists, who say it is a historic icon that should remain.

As part of a 10-year plan to construct new state buildings and revamp old ones, the department plans to renovate the Jesse M. Unruh Building that houses the State’s Treasurer’s Office and, in the process, remove the fountain that lies directly south of the Unruh building.

The fountain, encircled by yellow rose bushes, has been turned off since 2010.

A report published by the department in mid-July describing the proposed renovations cites “issues with electrical shortages in the fountain lighting, failure of mechanical equipment, leaks in the fountain bowl and associated valves, and a possible drain line collapse.”

Preservationists are upset.

Throughout the public comment period for the proposal, which lasted from mid-July to Friday, the department received 109 comments related specifically to the fountain, according to Monica Hassan, spokeswoman for the department.

William Burg, president of Preservation Sacramento, said the fountain is “an iconic feature of Capitol Mall,” noting that the fountain is a component of the Capitol Annex National Register Historic District.

He recalled his past experiences looking at the Capitol from Tower Bridge: “You would see the Capitol in the distance, and these two buildings (the Unruh building and the Law Library) with the fountain in view,” he said. “It’s a distinct important feature to have this fountain as the centerpiece. It represents the state’s authority.”

The report published by the department notes that an alternative plan could be to renovate both the Unruh building and the fountain. Preservation Chicago has suggested the possibility of leaving the fountain as is for now, which Burg said would save the state more money.

“Restoring the fountain costs money. Removing also costs money,” he said. “The fountain is there. They don’t need to restore it right now.”

The department next will review the comments and make any revisions to the plan.

Were the department to go through with removing the fountain, it is considering several options to put in its place, including public art and landscaping, Hassan said.