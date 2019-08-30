In one of California’s most fire-prone regions, these voters just said no to more firefighters

He escaped the Camp Fire. Why he’s not afraid to live near another high-risk California city Gene Mapa was able to save photographs – and nothing else – when his home burned in the Camp Fire. He moved to a home he already owned near Colfax, which is also a community at high risk for wildfires. He shared his story in March 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gene Mapa was able to save photographs – and nothing else – when his home burned in the Camp Fire. He moved to a home he already owned near Colfax, which is also a community at high risk for wildfires. He shared his story in March 2019.

They live in one of the state’s most fire-prone regions, yet voters in rural El Dorado County this week soundly rejected a parcel tax measure that would have paid for more local firefighters.

Of the 12,655 voters who cast their ballots, 62 percent voted “no” for Measure B, which would have levied a $96 a year parcel tax on property owners.

The $2.6 million generated annually would have gone to fund additional firefighting positions in the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, which serves communities such as Apple Hill, Coloma, Placerville, Pollock Pines and Shingle Springs.

A local taxpayer group in the heavily conservative region opposed the measure, saying it lacked safeguards to ensure the money would go where it was intended.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District serves one of the state’s most fire-prone regions, where a major wildfire could devastate communities.

Cal Fire hazard maps rank its fire risk on par with Paradise, where the state’s most destructive wildfire killed 86 people last November.

Fires ignite in the area every summer and fall.

In 2014, the Sand Fire burned 4,200 acres, 20 homes and came dangerously close to forcing a major evacuation in Pollock Pines and surrounding communities.