See massive brawl break out near Stockton high school

Caught on camera: Huge student fight near Stagg High School in Stockton A video captured a large fight in Stockton Thursday afternoon near Stagg High School. The Stockton Unified School District told CBS 13 that the fight happened off-campus around 12:30 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video captured a large fight in Stockton Thursday afternoon near Stagg High School. The Stockton Unified School District told CBS 13 that the fight happened off-campus around 12:30 p.m.

A video captured a large fight in Stockton on Thursday afternoon near Stagg High School.

The Stockton Unified School District told CBS 13 that the fight happened off-campus around 12:30 p.m.

Both students and non-students were involved in the brawl, district spokesperson Shelly Spessard told the Sacramento police station.

A nearby store owner said a fight started between several girls who are seen in the video punching and grabbing at one another.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Two of the young girls were fighting then it turned out to be three or four girls. And then they crossed the street and went into the other alley and tumbled over a couple of cars, fighting, hitting the ground,” Theresa Saunders, the owner of the gift shop and party store, told Fox40.

“All these different fights just started up. It’s like, what happened at school? Was it the day to get revenge with each other? Because it’s too many people fighting and it wasn’t just one race, it was all races. They all were fighting each other,” Saunders told the news station.