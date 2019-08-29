Report: Warrant issued for ex-Kings star Cousins on domestic violence charge

DeMarcus Cousins, pictured here as a member of the Pelicans, was an All-Star with the Kings before being traded to New Orleans. A warrant was issued for Cousins’ arrest, USA Today reported Aug. 29, 2019, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Police in Mobile, Alabama, issued an arrest warrant for former Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, USA Today reports.

The mother of Cousins’ son recorded a phone conversation in which a man is heard telling her he will “put a bullet in your (expletive) head.” She told police the person on the other line was Cousins.

She filed a police report on the call and sent a copy of the recording to TMZ Sports.

USA Today reports that Mobile’s court website lists a third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins.

The argument stemmed from Cousins’ desire to have his son travel to attend his wedding, which was last weekend.

The alleged victim confirmed to USA Today that she knew of the warrant. The Bay Area News Group has chosen not to identify her in this story.

Cousins tore his ACL in the offseason after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers.

With the Warriors last season, Cousins played 30 games after returning from an Achilles tear suffered with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game for the Warriors.

Before his trade to New Orleans, Cousins was the Kings’ franchise player. He was named a Western Conference All-Star every season from 2014-15 to 2017-18.