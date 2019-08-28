See historic L.A. mansion with ties to Russia that singer Michael Feinstein is selling

See inside Michael Feinstein’s $15 million mansion that served as Russian consulate The elegant Tudor Revival-style mansion at 2405 Glendower Avenue in the Los Feliz-Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, is for sale at $14.95 million. Singer and entertainer Michael Feinstein is the seller. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The elegant Tudor Revival-style mansion at 2405 Glendower Avenue in the Los Feliz-Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, is for sale at $14.95 million. Singer and entertainer Michael Feinstein is the seller.

First, the Russians moved in. Later, the five-time Grammy nominee lived there.

Now, the elegant Tudor Revival-style mansion at 2405 Glendower Avenue in the Los Feliz-Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, is for sale at $14.95 million.

Singer and entertainer Michael Feinstein and his husband Terrance Flannery are the sellers. Feinstein bought the house in 1998 for around $2.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The current selling price is a huge drop from last year’s $26 million tag. Earlier this year, it was listed at $18.89 million.

“It was the Russian Consulate from 1935 to 1951, being witness to diplomatic events encompassing a global scale and possible intrigue,” according to the listing.

Sitting 15-feet above the road, the 15,391-square-foot mansion has views of the city and the Pacific Ocean coastline. Built in 1926, the estate has six bedrooms, seven baths, two movie theaters, a wine cellar, sunroom and guest house with private entrance. The main residence is filled with beautifully crafted millwork, contains a grand entry foyer and boasts large formal rooms opening to terraces through French doors.

The grounds are lush with a swimming pool, formal gardens and aviary.

“In 1935, the Russian government chose this home in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood for its consulate, checking all the boxes for elegance, grand entertaining, impressive office and, perhaps, a good location to observe U.S. military production,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com who wrote about the property. “In an era when spying was in its heyday, it’s likely that the walls of this mansion did talk—all the way to Moscow and Washington, D.C.”

Los Feliz is better known these days as home to celebrity residents, such as Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie, Kirstie Alley, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

“After more than 20 happy years in this house, this is a bittersweet move for us,” Feinstein told Town & Country magazine. “We’ve purchased another historic home in Pasadena, which we’re busy renovating and restoring.”

Listing agents are Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills and Dorothy Carter and Michael Orlando of Keller Williams, Los Feliz. Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman are marketing consultants for the property.