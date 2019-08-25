LA-area brush fire partially closes freeway

Traffic slows down as a wildfire burns on the north side of CA-134 and CA-2 freeways, slowly backing towards homes in Glendale, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The brush fire erupted near the border of Glendale and Eagle Rock and shut down the 134 Freeway in both directions, according to the Glendale Fire Department. (Lucas Dovarganes via AP)

Crews are fighting an LA-area brush fire that has closed part of a freeway between Pasadena and Glendale.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says Sunday the fire in the Eagle Rock community has not caused any evacuations and no injuries have been reported.

Officials closed part of the 134 Freeway through Eagle Rock as well as a southbound portion of the 2 Freeway headed toward the fire.

Authorities say three helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

The department said there is no defined number of homes threatened.

KNBC-TV reported the fire was about 24,200 square yards.