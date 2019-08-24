Fire swells to 1,500 acres along California-Nevada border, forcing ranches to evacuate

Birds eye view of Long Valley Fire A look at the start of the Long Valley Fire, which began on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on the California-Nevada border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at the start of the Long Valley Fire, which began on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on the California-Nevada border.

Firefighters will work through the night in hopes of gaining an upper hand against a wildfire straddling the California-Nevada border that exploded Saturday to 1,500 acres.

The Long Valley Fire was spotted around 3 p.m. on sparse federal lands in Lassen County on the California side. The fire quickly pushed east along the Red Rocks area of Washoe County, Nevada, charring 400 acres in two hours, authorities said.

The blaze quadrupled in size by nightfall. It consumed one structure with several outbuildings and was threatening 50 to 75 homes, prompting evacuations of the Rancho Haven community, about 25 miles north of Reno.

Adam Mayberry, spokesman for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, said the 35 engine crews and additional hand crews were attacking shoots of fire mainly along Red Rock Road, which connects southern Washoe County in Nevada to Hallejuah Junction and Beckwourth Pass on the California side.

He said that the night’s diminished winds and heat would help firefighters battle the blaze, which had zero containment, after a five-hour air assault by 16 craft from local, state and federal authorities ended at dusk.

“Fires typically lay down at night, so we don’t expect much spreading, and it sounds like they’re getting a pretty good handle on it,” Mayberry told The Sacramento Bee. “It’s tough to know until daybreak – we’ll be assessing that in the morning.”

Personnel included those from the Bureau of Land Management, Truckee Meadows and Cal Fire among others agencies in unified command.

Long Valley Fire in Lassen County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Red Rock Road was closed northbound from Highway 395 to Frontier Road, but Mayberry said other road restrictions may be lifted by morning. Fire had licked some residents’ backyards, which prompted the evacuations not long after the fire crossed the state line.

“It’s a very rural area, but there are a number of nice homes on larger lots (that are threatened),” Mayberry said, adding that danger to horses and other livestock were a concern early on to residents and officials at Truckee Meadows, which protects a large swath of land in the county beyond Reno.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office coordinated an evacuation center for several hours before shutting down, but Mayberry said residents could call the Red Cross at 855-891-7325 if they needed assistance. Those with large animals were encouraged to take them to the Livestock Events Center (1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno), Mayberry said.

The fire was fueled by dry brush at high elevation, pushed on by gusty winds. Sustained winds reached 30 mph, Mayberry said, as temperatures in the area topped 95 degrees and humidity dropped below 25 percent. Much of the same conditions are expected Sunday.

“The winds certainly made it difficult for us ... in very hot and dry conditions,” he said. “That ingredient here in Northern Nevada really presented a significant challenge.”

Mayberry said that like its western neighbor, Nevada northwest tier has seen fewer wildfires thanks to a wet winter and cooler temperatures through the summer. But as August wraps, daytime highs will likely stay higher in the region as warm northerly winds ramp up in September – putting pressure on fire crews to pounce on vegetation that may have before tinder only recently.

“We’ve seen about a brush fire a day, but they’ve been small,” he said. “We’ve only had one significant brush fire recently ... thanks to a very, very hardy winter. So there’s an expectation the fire threat will increase exponentially.”

Temperatures are forecast to be well above normal through the next week, with the warmest conditions most likely Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

But winds were the concern – strong breezes are expected in the afternoon and evening Sunday and could persist past midnight, the weather service said – and the threat of thunderstorms loom in the days ahead.

“We’re going to want to make a lot of progress tonight,” Mayberry said.