California
Evacuations underway for new blaze in Lassen County near Nevada border
Birds eye view of Long Valley Fire
A wildfire broke out on federal land near the California-Nevada border in Lassen County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Bureau of Land Management reported the Long Valley Fire, seven miles north of the Hallelujah Junction, at 400 acres with no containment as of 7 p.m. Forty structures are threatened.
Gusty conditions are hampering firefighters. Red Rock Road has been closed northbound from Highway 395 to Frontier Road, and evacuation centers have been established. The Rancho Haven Community is currently under evacuation orders.
The Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency on the fire with assistance from Cal Fire.
