Evacuations underway for new blaze in Lassen County near Nevada border

A wildfire broke out on federal land near the California-Nevada border in Lassen County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Bureau of Land Management reported the Long Valley Fire, seven miles north of the Hallelujah Junction, at 400 acres with no containment as of 7 p.m. Forty structures are threatened.

Gusty conditions are hampering firefighters. Red Rock Road has been closed northbound from Highway 395 to Frontier Road, and evacuation centers have been established. The Rancho Haven Community is currently under evacuation orders.

The Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency on the fire with assistance from Cal Fire.

Long Valley Fire in Lassen County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center