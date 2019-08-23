Police arrest man in connection to string of LA fires

A convicted serial arsonist was arrested on suspicion of torching cars, trash and a dumpster Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

Firefighters put out 11 small fires in Studio City between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., the Fire Department said in a statement.

Nobody was injured and no buildings burned but the fires posed a "significant threat to the community," fire Capt. Patrick Leonard told KTLA .

"One of them was next to a gas station, so we could have had explosions," Leonard said.

At least one car was gutted by flames.

The Fire Department's arson and counterterrorism section investigated and took a man into custody, identifying him as having a previous arson conviction.

Video showed a balding, middle-aged man in a black T-shirt being handcuffed.

However, the man's name and information about the conviction were not immediately released.