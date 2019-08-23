See inside Adam Lambert house, with flare for the dramatic. He’s selling it for $3.35 million

Check out Adam Lambert house with views of L.A. city lights Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has put his 3,799-square-foot house, with views of Los Angeles, CA city lights, on the market for $3.35 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has put his 3,799-square-foot house, with views of Los Angeles, CA city lights, on the market for $3.35 million.

Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has put his 3,799-square-foot house, with views of Los Angeles city lights, on the market for $3.35 million.

The “American Idol” runner-up bought the place overlooking Sunset Strip for $2.995 million in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times. The house, which was listed at the current price on August 12, 2019, is hidden behind gates and walls and surrounded by lush greenery.

The home “reflects his personality along with his penchant for drama,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the property.

The house has a disappearing glass wall that opens onto a large terrace. Outside, the property features an outdoor living room, fire pit and free-form pool and spa with various depths for lounging and swimming. Inside, the master suite has two balconies, a sitting room, a huge dressing room and marble bath with steam shower and soaking tub.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Built in 1947, the three-bedroom, 3.5-bath house has been updated with the addition of formal rooms, family rooms and a chef’s kitchen.

“This enchanting gated oasis situated above Sunset Strip uniquely blends contemporary aesthetic with chic Hollywood style,” the listing reads.

Hollywood Hills, where the property is located, has long drawn celebrities, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.

Listing agents are Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass, Los Angeles.

Lambert, 37, has been traveling nearly full-time on tours and doing major guest appearances. He hit the big time in 2009 on “American Idol,” but his career as a performer began in 2001 as a cruise ship entertainer.

He toured with Queen + Adam Lambert. In May, the group announced the expansion of “The Rhapsody Tour” to include seven stadium dates in Australia and three in New Zealand. He has a Grammy-nominated song, “Whataya Want From Me.”