Dead fish and starving whales: What Trump’s hidden report on water means to California

Federal scientists pulled no punches in their report: The Trump administration’s plan to send more water to San Joaquin Valley farmers would force critically endangered California salmon even closer extinction, and starve a struggling population of West Coast killer whales.

But the scientists’ findings weren’t adopted, nor were they released to the public.

Instead, two days after scientists passed their findings on to the Trump administration on July 1, his officials responded by calling in a strike team to redo the 1,123-page report, documents and emails show.

Environmentalists and salmon fishing groups call it a clear-cut attempt by the Trump administration to whitewash science in order to crank up water deliveries to a group of well-heeled farmers who used to have a top Trump administration official on their payroll — a charge the administration denies.

The drama over the scientific findings is the latest battle in the never-ending feud over how much water gets pumped to farms and cities from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, the fragile estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep.

Here are four things you need to know to understand how California got to this point and what it means for the environment and its water supply.

Trump’s promise to California farmers

For years, San Joaquin Valley farmers have chaffed at having their Delta water supply reduced to protect endangered fish swimming in the estuary and the rivers that feed into it.

Those farmers have an ally in President Donald Trump.

While campaigning for president in 2016, Trump promised a cheering Fresno crowd he would be “opening up the water” for Central Valley farmers who’d been victimized by “insane” environmental rules to protect fish.

Helping organize the rally were top officials at the Fresno-based Westlands Water District, the largest and most influential farming group in the San Joaquin Valley.

In 2017, Trump appointed David Bernhardt, a former Westland lobbyist in Washington, D.C., to be deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the agency that runs the federal dams and irrigation pumps in the Central Valley.

In October, with Bernhardt and a group Republican lawmakers at his side, Trump signed a memorandum that sought to ease the environmental regulations that hindered water deliveries.

“This will move things along at a record clip. And you’ll have a lot of water. I hope you’ll enjoy the water you’ll have,” Trump said at the time.

A few months later, Trump’s U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released a report that sought to “maximize water supply and delivery” to Central Valley farmers while maintaining protections for fish.

By that point, Bernhardt was serving as the Interior’s acting director — a job he later got outright.

Meanwhile, the National Marine Fisheries Service was under intense pressure to complete a scientific analysis that would detail how the administration’s water plan would impact salmon, killer whales and other fish species.

Last summer, Maria Rea, a top fisheries scientist at the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Central Valley office, said her team didn’t have nearly enough staff to complete the job under a hurried timeline set by the Trump administration.

“We do not have resources to undertake this consultation,” Rea wrote in an July 25, 2018 email, which was first reported by KQED.

But the Trump administration pushed on.

We now know the result — one that doesn’t bode well for salmon and whales under the Trump administration’s current plan.

New report says fish would die

On July 1, Rea’s office sent a copy of a 1,123-page “biological opinion” up the Trump administration’s chain of command.

Biological opinions are the scientific documents that are used to set the ground rules for how much water is released from dams and how much can be pumped downstream.

The report says the plan to provide more water for agriculture would spell major trouble for the critically endangered winter-run Chinook salmon. These fish swim up the Delta and spawn in the heat of the summer in the Sacramento River below the federal government’s Shasta Dam in Redding. Their numbers suffered profoundly in the last drought.

The report says the plan would harm the fish in “each freshwater stage of their life cycle.”

“The combined effect of these stressors throughout the life cycle likely has important consequences for the viability of the population,” says the report, which was first obtained and reported by The Los Angeles Times this week.

The report says other imperiled salmon runs also are likely to diminish under the Trump administration’s water plan. That would be bad news for a small, struggling population of Orcas in the Pacific Northwest because the killer whales feed on adult salmon along the West Coast.

Two killer whale pods are “expected to be harmed through the increased risk of impaired foraging due to decreased Chinook salmon abundance in the ocean,” the report says.

The report didn’t go over well with the Trump administration.

Within two days of receiving the report, Paul Souza, a regional director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, sent an email to federal fisheries and water officials, telling them a new team of attorneys and scientists would spend the next two months going over the report with “fresh eyes.”

This “important mix of new people,” Souza wrote, “have a wealth of relevant expertise — science, law, policy, and regulation.”

The reactions

Souza wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.

But in previous interviews, federal officials said the proposed rule changes would give water managers more leeway in managing the water supply in ways that would benefit both fish and farms and cities.

However, the draft report drew swift condemnation from environmental and fishing groups.

They say Interior Secretary Bernhardt is pulling the strings to “adulterate” science and “suppress the document’s findings” in order to benefit Westlands, his former client.

“The Department of the Interior is once again showing its true colors by subverting the scientific process to serve its clients in corporate agriculture, no matter which endangered fish or whales get in the way,” Noah Oppenheim, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, said in a statement. “Will the state of California let the Trump Administration strike a brutal blow in the water wars, one that it can see coming, or will it take a defensive stand?”

Westlands general manager Tom Birmingham didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Sacramento Bee.

What does it mean?

Like anything to do with a dispute over California water, attorneys will probably end up being the biggest winners.

The report and the maneuvering inside the federal government are almost certain to play a role in the inevitable lawsuits that will get filed once the Trump administration issues a final biological opinion.

Environmental groups promise to sue should the Trump administration decide to press ahead with its plan to send more water to farmers. If the administration holds back, farming groups will likely file their own legal challenge.

It can take years to sort water fights out in court.

In the meantime, the findings in the draft report could put more pressure on California lawmakers to pass a controversial bill that would make the Trump administration environmental rollbacks illegal under California law.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, told The Bee last week her Senate Bill 1 is necessary for California to have an “insurance policy against the exploitation of our natural resources and our people.”

The bill, which is likely to spark a flurry of lawsuits of its own, faces an uncertain future in the California legislature.

SB 1 passed the State Senate in May.

But with the clock ticking down on the legislative session which ends in two weeks, the bill hasn’t yet advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Appropriations.