2 children dead at Ontario home; mother hospitalized

Authorities say an infant and a teenager have been found dead inside a Southern California home under suspicious circumstances and their mother has been hospitalized.

Police say the children's father called them to a home in Ontario at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, where they found the children dead and the mother unresponsive.

She's hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the nature of her medical condition and are still investigating details of the children's deaths.

No arrests have been made.