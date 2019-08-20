Sacramento, nestled between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe, named a U.S. road-tripping hub

Look and listen to the massive water flow of these lesser-known Yosemite waterfalls Yosemite has some world-renowned waterfalls like Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls, Bridalveil Fall and Vernal Fall, but do you know about the lesser-known falls? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yosemite has some world-renowned waterfalls like Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls, Bridalveil Fall and Vernal Fall, but do you know about the lesser-known falls?

Sacramento has long been heralded as a more affordable California city with nearby travel options in the San Francisco Bay Area and Lake Tahoe.

And while being known for proximity to other more desirable places has always been a somewhat dubious honor, it has earned the City of Trees a high ranking on Livability.com’s latest report on the best home base cities for road trippers.

Livability, which analyzes towns and cities across America based on a variety of factors, listed Sacramento as the ninth best place in the country to live if you’ve got itchy feet.

Citing nearby destinations such as San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Eldorado National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest, Livability suggested that Sacramento residents who want to hit the road have an abundance of options.

The Folsom History Museum, in downtown Folsom, was named the best roadside attraction near Sacramento. The museum details the California Gold Rush, the area’s Chinese immigrant community and Folsom Prison.

Ample access to nearby attractions is boosted by a cost of living relatively low to many other cities in the state — although that doesn’t mean it’s cheap.

Livability also noted that Sacramento has a “surprisingly good” coffee scene, with local brews like Insight, Old Soul and Temple, and is just across the river from live baseball at Raley Field.

Editors at Livability suggested that Sacramento residents looking for a road trip route head out to Tahoe City, stopping in Auburn at the Gold Rush Museum along the way, then picnic and hike along the lake. From there, head down to Bodie, a small ghost town east of Yosemite once populated by gold miners, before heading back to Sacramento. On your way back, try visiting the Yorba Wine tasting room in Sutter Creek.

The list was topped by Twin Falls, Idaho; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Chattanooga, Tenn. Sacramento beat out Bismarck, N.D., which was ranked 10th on Livability’s list.