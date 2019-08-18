California teacher was ‘her son’s superhero.’ She was shot while sitting with him, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A middle-school teacher was fatally shot in San Bernardino early Saturday morning as she sat in a truck with her boyfriend and young son, KTLA reported.

Police responded to the area, near a park in San Bernardino, where Nancy Magaña, 24, was found at about 2 a.m. Saturday, the television station reported. Magaña was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting, according to CBS 2.

Magaña, her 5-year-old son and her boyfriend had gone to Dave & Busters on Friday night and were ending their evening at Delmann Heights Park when Magaña was killed, her sister, Maria Magaña, told KTLA.

Magaña and her boyfriend were sitting side-by-side in the truck, with her son in the backseat, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

Maria Magaña told the San Bernardino Sun that investigators told her “a shooter had walked up to the truck and fired.”

Nancy Magaña had started teaching math at Del Vallejo Middle School in San Bernardino just two weeks before she was killed, her family told CBS 2. She was also an assistant volleyball coach at the school, and it was her first full-time teaching job.

Magaña graduated from Cal State San Bernardino this past spring, and paid her way through college as she raised her son, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

Magaña and her son visited national parks together, and “she wanted to make sure her little boy could experience everything possible that life had to offer,” CBS 2 reported.

“She was her son’s superhero,” Maria Magaña told the San Bernardino Sun. “He thought that nothing could ever hurt her.”