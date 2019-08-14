Jewish lawmakers blast California ethnic studies draft plan

The California Legislative Jewish Caucus is blasting a proposed statewide ethnic studies curriculum as anti-Semitic, citing several examples that members say show "an anti-Jewish bias."

Among them:

— Religion is included in sample courses for African American, Native American, Latin American and Arab American studies, but the draft curriculum "effectively erases the American Jewish experience."

— The draft emphasizes "the importance of studying hate crimes, white supremacy, bias, prejudice, and discrimination (but) omits any meaningful discussion of antisemitism."

— The glossary includes Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination including racism, sexism, classism, homophobia, transphobia, colonialism and imperialism — but not anti-Semitism.

— It recommends song lyrics asserting that Israelis "use the press," reflecting a stereotype that Jews control the media.

— It contains a "not-so-subtle promotion of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement" against Israel that's championed by Palestinians and that many in the Jewish community see as discriminatory.

— It "singles out Israel — the world's only Jewish state — for special critique and condemnation that is both out of context and factually inaccurate."