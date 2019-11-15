Electric vehicle charging station opens off I-15 in Nevada

Electric vehicle owners have a new place to charge batteries on the heavily-traveled freeway between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

State and local officials on Thursday marked the start of use of two rapid chargers at a Terrible’s Road House service station in Jean.

That’s off Interstate 15, about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.

It’s the first of its kind on I-15 in Nevada and the fifth site in the state under a program launched in 2016 by the Governor’s Office of Energy, Nevada utilities and local businesses.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The aim is to put charging stations at strategic locations around the state.

Other charging stations are on U.S. 95 in Fallon, Hawthorne, Tonopah and Beatty (BAE’-tee).

Officials say one is scheduled to open in Indian Springs in February.