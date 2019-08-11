State hopes to generate more rural broadband through grants

The state of Vermont is hoping to generate more efforts to get broadband to rural areas with a grant program to help pay groups for feasibility studies and to create business plans.

Gov. Phil Scott and the state Public Service Department this week announced the first of three rounds of funding.

A total of $700,000 in grants is available with $60,000 awarded per grant winner.

Scott says expanding reliable broadband access to rural areas is "so important" in the state's efforts to increase economic and educational opportunities and to enhance public safety.

The grants could go to nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, cooperatives, communications union districts and other government entities.

Public Service Commissioner Julie Tierney says the department hopes that "the grants will jumpstart new broadband projects" throughout Vermont.