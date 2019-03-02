National Consumer Protection Week puts a focus on being proactive – with resources to help

National Consumer Protection Week is March 3-9.
NCPW is centered around encouraging consumers to learn about your rights. The Better Business Bureau has been an NCPW steering committee member for many years, working alongside organizations and government entities including the Federal Trade Commission, AARP, Consumer Federation of America and even the U.S. Postal Service, to name a few.
Now more than ever, we encourage you to take advantage of the wealth of information available to you for free on bbb.org. Be it ways to make your life or your business run a little more smoothly, ways to avoid prevalent scams, hiring a contractor that you can trust, or even a few pointers on how to (somehow) survive tax season. All of it is free.
Our website also is where you can find BBB’s extensive business directory to find a business’ history, reviews and even complaint records – a great resouce to check before you decide to deal with a business. Have a business that you feel strongly about either way? File a review or complaint yourself on bbb.org and let your voice be heard.
Have a question? Give us a call at 559-222-8111, and if we don’t have the answers, we’ll direct you to someone who does.
All the information and free services that BBB offers is possible through the support we get from the community. So this week, BBB would also like to give out a special thanks to all of our accredited businesses and other local partnerships for helping us make this happen. Thank you, and have a great week.
For more NCPW resources, check out some of our partners:
▪ Federal Trade Commission, ftc.org
▪ AARP, aarp.org
▪ Federal Citizen Information Center, usa.gov
▪ Consumer Action, consumer-action.org
▪ National Consumers League, nclnet.org
▪ Utilities United Against Scams, utilitiesunited.org
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
