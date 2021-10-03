11 people rescued after boat capsizes near downtown Seattle

Nearly a dozen people were rescued from a boat that capsized in Elliott Bay near downtown Seattle.

KOMO-TV reports the group was squid fishing near the Colman Dock ferry terminal Saturday night when the boat lost power to its engine, drifted toward the ferry dock and was overtaken by a large wave. All of the people on the boat were thrown into the water.

Ferry crews and Seattle firefighters quickly rescued the 11 boaters, who were taken to a nearby fire station to warm up.

Colman Dock was shut down for a time but is now back to full operation.