Alabama company has contract for Navy, Coast Guard boats

An Alabama company has an $8 million contract to design and build boats for the Navy and Coast Guard, but options could bring the total to nearly $51.7 million.

Silver Ships Inc. of Theodore was awarded the contract on Thursday for up to 110 8-meter (26-foot) and 11-meter (36-foot) boats, according to a list of Pentagon contracts released on Friday.

They’re identified as Surface Support Craft and Coast Guard Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement Generation II. Silver Ships was among four bidders for the contract.

The work is expected to be completed in August 2023 for the Naval Sea System Command.