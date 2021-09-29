Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The egg producer posted revenue of $331.7 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.89, a decrease of 8.5% in the last 12 months.