Prison construction, sentencing bill before lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers on Monday began a special session on prison construction, and related reforms. Here’s a look at what is up for debate:

PRISON CONSTRUCTION

The centerpiece of the session is a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. The proposal calls for at least three new prisons — a prison with at least 4,000 beds in Elmore County with enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs; another prison with at least 4,000 beds in Escambia County; and a women’s prison — as well as renovations to existing facilities. Five existing prisons would eventually close.

MONEY FOR CONSTRUCTION WOULD INCLUDE SOME VIRUS FUNDS

Alabama lawmakers are proposing to borrow $785 million through a bond issue and then appropriate $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Funds as well as $150 million in general fund dollars to the project. The proposal has drawn criticism from some who say that pandemic relief dollars shouldn’t be used to build prisons. But legislative leaders have said it is an allowed and appropriate use of funds intended to make up for lost revenue so states can provide vital services.

SENTENCING CHANGE FOR 700 INMATES

The governor’s special session call includes one sentencing reform, a proposal to make retroactive presumptive sentencing guidelines approved in 2013. It would allow nonviolent inmates sentenced before 2013 to ask for a new sentence. Bennet Wright, executive director of the Alabama Sentencing Commission, estimated that 700 inmates might be eligible for new sentences. Some lawmakers have argued the state should take on more comprehensive sentencing changes.

BUYING A VACANT PRIVATE PRISON

The plan also includes an appropriation to buy a vacant private prison in Perry County. The Bureau of Pardons and Paroles would use the facility for drug and mental health rehabilitation programs for those who are at high risk of recidivism, director Cam Ward said.

A QUICK SESSION

Alabama legislative leaders anticipate a swift-moving session. The bills will be in House committees on Tuesday. If approved, the bills would be on the House floor for a vote on Wednesday. Lawmakers said they hope to pass all four bills and conclude the special session on Friday. However, that hope hinges on committee approval and how floor debate goes.