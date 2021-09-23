AAR: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $455.1 million in the period.

AAR shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.26, a rise of 90% in the last 12 months.