Kentucky’s Brent Spence bridge repair job wins award

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's emergency project to repair and reopen the Brent Spence Bridge has earned an award, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The project was selected for regional recognition in the America’s Transportation Awards “operations excellence” category.

The ceremony is sponsored annually by AAA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The 56-year-old Brent Spence bridge, which links Ohio and Kentucky, closed briefly in 2020 after it was damaged in a truck collision. It cost roughly $12 million in federal emergency funds to repair.