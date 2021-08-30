City of Wichita made $196,000 selling guns since 2015 law

One of he biggest gun dealers in south-central Kansas is the city of Wichita, but it actually received less than half the proceeds from the sales because it works with several online companies to auction off the firearms.

Since a new state law allowing the gun sales was passes in 2015, Wichita has sold 2,082 guns. that were seized during a variety of crimes but were no longer needed because thee criminal cases were complete.

The city generated $196,000 on the gun sales that went into a fund that pays for miscellaneous police equipment. But The Wichita Eagle learned that the city is received less than half of the $425,000 in total sales the guns generated because the companies than handle the sales take a significant chunk of the proceeds.

The city contracts with Propertyroom.com that sells the guns through a partnership with a major gun retailer that operates an online auction sit for firearms because the law requires them to be sold at auction

The city finance director said officials last took proposals for the gun contract two years ago and renewing Propertyroom’s deal was the best offer they got.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Supporters of the practice, such as Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, who wrote the law, say it’s no different than police departments selling off other seized property like cars or jewelry. And any gun purchases require background checks.

Former Rep. Jim Ward who also used to work as a city prosecutor said he knows it’s impossible to keep all the guns off the street, but he never wanted the government in the gun businesses.