Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $94.7 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have nearly quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sixfold in the last 12 months.

