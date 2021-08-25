Dick’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $495.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

Dick's expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.45 to $12.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.52 billion to $11.72 billion.

Dick's shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.