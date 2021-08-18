Lumentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $21.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $392.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $397.3 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.47 to $1.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $445 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Lumentum shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.