Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.