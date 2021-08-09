CorEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $413,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The traded fund posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period.

CorEnergy shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.19, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

