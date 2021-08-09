AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $343.6 million in its second quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $444.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.

AMC Entertainment shares have increased fifteenfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.80, climbing sevenfold in the last 12 months.