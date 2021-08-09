Business

Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

Veritiv expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $7.50 per share.

Veritiv shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

    
