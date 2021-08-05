Five Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

Five Point shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.09, an increase of 57% in the last 12 months.