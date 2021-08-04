Business

Jones Lang LaSalle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $200 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:43 AM

Business

Vulcan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:41 AM

Business

CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 4:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service