EVO Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.2 million.

EVO Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $487 million to $496 million.

EVO Payments shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.