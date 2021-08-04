Triumph Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $396.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.5 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 61 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

Triumph Group shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.