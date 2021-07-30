BankFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.2 million.

BankFinancial shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $11.42, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.